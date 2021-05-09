Bus Éireann urges passengers to plan their journeys as capacity set to increase to 50pc 

Bus Éireann is advising customers to be prepared for greater demand on some services as capacity on public transport increases to 50pc tomorrow.

“It is very welcome that public transport will now be operating at a capacity of 50pc and we look forward to playing our part in the safe reopening of society,” said Allen Parker, Chief Customer Officer, Bus Éireann.

"For Bus Éireann that means carrying between 20 and 30 passengers on board, depending on vehicle size,” he said.

“As restrictions begin to ease across the country we anticipate there may be capacity pressures on certain routes at certain times of the day. Therefore we are encouraging our customers to ensure their journeys are carefully planned, to pre-book a guaranteed Expressway seats online and to travel off-peak – that is, after 9.00am and avoiding 4.00-6.00pm where possible.

"Fine weather increases demand especially for routes to the coast, and people should keep this in mind too.

“A significant investment in technology since last summer means that guaranteed seat booking is now available for all Expressway interregional routes at expressway.ie, including for holders of free travel passes. We strongly urge customers to make use of this new facility to ensure they have a guaranteed seat for their journey, as walk up seats may not be available at all,” Mr Parker said.

“Another difference we are very aware of is that with the vaccination programme well underway, we are looking forward to welcoming back people who may have been cocooning since March 2020. People who may not have used Bus Éireann services in the past year will notice some changes, many for the better.”

He said Bus Éireann has introduced new services and schedules, so people you haven’t travelled for some time, they should check check buseireann.ie and expressway.ie to plan their trip.

The 50pc capacity limit relates to seated and standing passengers. Passengers are asked not to sit in the marked-off aisle seats and to leave two rows behind the driver vacant.

The 50pc capacity limit is clearly marked on board.

The law requires people to wear face masks throughout their journey. Drivers wear a face mask while passengers are boarding and alighting. Face masks are available at vending machines in stations. Hand sanitising units are available on board and in stations.

Waiting areas have been reduced in stations so the advice is do not arrive for your journey more than 15 minutes in advance, or you may have to wait outside the station.

“We ask our passengers for their continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees as we work together to protect everyone and support the safe reopening of the country. We are delighted to be able to connect people once again, and encourage people to monitor the @buséireann and @ExpresswayIRE Twitter feeds for service updates,” Mr Parker said.





