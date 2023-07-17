Bus Éireann Expressway service fares set to rise by 5pc from the end of this month

FARES on Bus Éireann’s Expressway service are set to rise by 5pc from the end of this month.

Bus Éireann today announced the changes on its commercial coach service that will take effect from July 31.

It said in a statement that the fare hikes are due to rising costs and to incentivise online ticket purchases.

Fares will increase by 5pc on average on most routes.

Some fares will drop, while others will be unchanged.

It will no longer be possible to buy return tickets on board most routes, but they will be available online or at ticket vending machines.

They will still be available on routes 2, 64 and 100x.

A new 33pc online “early bird” discount will be available to those booking over seven days before they travel.

Free travel pass holders will continue to travel for free on all routes.

They can opt to prebook and guarantee a seat for €2 per journey.

Young adults between 19 and 23 and students over 24 will continue to pay half the standard fare when buying online once they have a Young Adult or Student Leap Card.

Expressway buses make 270 daily departures and serve more than 80 towns across the island of Ireland.

“Expressway, like many commercial businesses, is enduring the challenges posed by significant cost increases across its cost base including those related to fuel, utilities, maintenance materials and insurance,” said Andrew Yates, head of Expressway.

“Bus Éireann has taken the difficult but necessary decision to increase our Expressway fares in order to maintain our current level of services and to allow us to continue to meet the needs of our customers, and the more than 200 communities that benefit from the connectivity Expressway provides.”

He said customers buying tickets online will benefit from a guaranteed seat on services and will be notified if there are service changes.