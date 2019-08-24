Bus Eireann apologises after door falls off bus mid-journey

Bus Eireann has apologised to customers after a bus door fell off one of its services mid-journey this week.

Bus Eireann has apologised to customers after a bus door fell off one of its services mid-journey this week.

Due to a mechanical fault with a bus travelling from Sligo to Galway on Monday, the door fell off the coach while travelling through Charlestown, Co Mayo.

No passengers were injured.

"The 10.00 Route 64 Sligo to Galway service on Monday experienced a mechanical fault with the door, this occurred just outside Charlestown, County Mayo," reads a statement from Bus Eireann.

"The driver followed all safety procedures and a replacement bus was dispatched and passengers continued their journey to Galway with a short delay.

"Bus Éireann would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers using the service," the statement adds.

Speaking on OceanFm, Fianna Fáil TD and Transport spokesperson Marc MacSharry asked for a wider explanation from the company.

"We all have cars and we all experience mechanical failures, but it hasn't involved doors falling off," he said.

"This is a very unusual thing to happen and a mechanical fault is not enough of an explanation, I mean how did this thing occur, is this a fault that occur regularly on buses?"

He said that the incident is "worrying".

"Doors falling off is a little more worrying and we'd like a little more information."

"A door coming off at speed is a matter of huge concern in terms of injuries that could have been caused on the open road," he added.

Online Editors