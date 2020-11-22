Bus Éireann announce 21 new jobs and improved timetables for five new routes

Bus Éireann have announced 21 new jobs and improvements to five routes as part of its July stimulus plan.

The routes which Bus Éireann say will be “significantly enhanced” are: Dundalk-Drogheda, Tralee-Dingle, Westport-Clifden, Blacksod-Belmullet-Ballina, Achill Island-Westport-Louisburgh.

The new jobs are based at Ballina, Dundalk and Tralee.

The updated timetables come into effect immediately after the National Transport Authority identified the need for enhanced frequency and new locations.

110 new jobs in public transport are to be created under funding released by the July stimulus plan.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said continuous improvement to routes across the country are needed to encourage people to “make the switch” to public transport.

“I am pleased to welcome the first round of enhanced and expanded Bus Éireann services funded under the July stimulus plan. We need to continue to improve and expand public transport across the country to enable people make the switch and I look forward to seeing the continuation of these types of route upgrades.”

Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said the improved services would “play an important role in enhancing rural connectivity in the counties of Galway, Mayo, Louth and Kerry while also supporting local job creation.”

National Transport Authority (NTA) CEO Anne Graham believes the improved routes and new jobs will make “a real and immediate difference”.

Ms Graham said the NTA hopes to announce the rollout of enhancements on further routes in the coming weeks.

Online Editors