Bus driver fined for holding mobile phone while driving

A BUS driver has been issued with a fine after being caught holding a mobile phone while driving.

A BUS driver has been issued with a fine after being caught holding a mobile phone while driving.

The driver of a private bus coach in Dublin was yesterday spotted holding a mobile phone while behind the wheel by gardaí.

The bus was stopped by An Garda Siochana and the driver was issued with a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN).

It has not been publicly confirmed which private coach company the driver worked for.

DMR Roads Policing stopped this bus driver in Dublin city centre after he was spotted driving while holding a mobile phone. FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/yAGGJp2drn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 19, 2019

"DMR Roads Policing stopped this bus driver in Dublin city centre after he was spotted driving while holding a mobile phone," read a tweet yesterday from the An Garda Siochana Twitter account.

There are currently over 550 traffic offences which are the subject of Fixed Charge Notices, including driving above the speeding limit and failure to wear seat belts.

By law, a fixed charge must be paid within 56 days.

Online Editors