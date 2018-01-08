An investigation is underway after a bus driver was arrested for testing positive for alcohol at a garda checkpoint.

An investigation is underway after a bus driver was arrested for testing positive for alcohol at a garda checkpoint.

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving on busy motorway

Gardai carried out a Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint on the M1 motorway between Swords and Balbriggan on Saturday morning.

The garda checkpoint Photo: An Garda Siochana

The driver of a bus was arrested after he failed the roadside test. It's believed that up to 17 passengers were on the bus at the time and were left stranded for up to two hours until a replacement bus arrived.

During the checkpoint, 246 motorists were randomly tested for Alcohol and 4 for Drugs. Speaking at the conclusion of the checkpoint Chief Superintendent Aidan Reid said:

"I would like to thank everyone traveling on the route during this mornings’ MIT checkpoint for their co-operation and commend the very high compliance rates among motorists." Chief Reid went on to thank Transport Infrastructure Ireland for their assistance and the team of over 40 gardaí from across the Dublin Region involved in the operation.

Online Editors