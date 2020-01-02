Bus driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A COACH driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after failing a roadside test in Cork city centre.

The man, who is aged in his 50s, was stopped on the Western Road while driving a large coach and asked to comply with a roadside breath test.

He was arrested after failing the test and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station for further testing.

He was later released with a file now to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

It is understood the incident occurred on New Year's Eve and that the man had just dropped a number of passengers to a social event in Cork city.

Gardai had warned that there would be an increased number of checkpoints over Christmas and New Year's to crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Garda chief expressed alarm after it emerged there had been a 40pc increase in the number of drivers stopped for suspected drink and drug driving on Christmas Day compared to December 25 2018.

Online Editors