Bus driver and man who saved his life in daring rescue are close friends two decades on

Jane Friel, from Donegal, who was awarded a Bronze Medal and a Certificate of Bravery at the National Bravery Awards. PA

Demitrios Paraskevakis who was awarded a Silver Medal and a Certificate of Bravery at the National Bravery Awards. PA

A man involved in the daring rescue of a bus driver who crashed into the River Liffey has remained close friends with him for over 20 years.

Demetrios Paraskevakis was among 25 people honoured at the National Bravery Awards in a ceremony at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park on Friday.

In 2000, he sprang into action after witnessing a bus crash through a wall on the Butt Bridge, submerging the front of the vehicle underwater, along with the driver.

Mr Paraskevakis, now 52, along with another passer-by, entered the bus, which was then vertical, using the seats as a makeshift ladder to climb down and drag the driver to safety.

"You didn't think too much about it, you just went and did it," he said.

"There was another chap beside me there so I said 'will we go in?' He said 'OK'.

"We hopped up on to the back wheel, opened the emergency exit at the rear of the bus, and climbed in.

"The bus was nearly vertical. So we were using the seats as a kind of ladder.

"That's how we approached it. At the time we weren't thinking that much about it."

He continued: "At the time we didn't know what was going on with the bus. As we started going down, we couldn't find anyone. But there had to be a driver. We couldn't see him because the front of the bus was under water.

"So we got lower down. The driver actually popped up from the water, so he had obviously released himself from his seatbelt.

"We got as close as we could to the water, I grabbed him by his arms and started to pull him out."

Mr Paraskevakis, originally from Scotland but living in Dublin, said the most rewarding part of the experience was the friendship he developed with the driver.

"For me, the best thing that happened is I became friends with the guy. He came to my wedding, he came to the christenings of my children," he said.

"We keep in touch very regularly, I've been down to see him a few times.

"That to me is the best thing, knowing his family, his kids, his wife, his extended family.

"That to me is the biggest thing I can take from this. I took the task, what I did helped him and we've been friends ever since."

The Irish Bravery Awards had sought to honour Mr Paraskevakis on three previous occasions before he was finally able to accept the award on Friday.

In total 25 people, including members of An Garda Síochána, the Irish Coast Guard and ordinary members of the public received certificates of bravery.

The awards were presented by the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail, who said that collectively the winners had saved 20 lives.

He said: "The deeds we honour here are exceptional acts of bravery.

"They mark the moments where people saved the lives of others through their actions, risking their own lives doing so.

"What these awards celebrate is the noblest impulse within a human being, to risk their life in order to save another.

"We honour people who leaped into stormy seas, who braved swollen rivers, climbed down cliffs, assisted at road traffic collisions and performed other remarkable deeds.

"Through their actions there are people alive today, who would undoubtedly have died."

Other recipients of awards were Caiden Sweeney, then eight years old, who ran for help after he, his mother and two siblings were trapped in their upturned car on a Donegal road on a dark November night after it was hit by another driver who fled the scene.

And the members of a holidaying American family were honoured for rescuing a girl who was drifting out to sea on an inflatable at Portmarnock Beach in Dublin in 2019.

Walter Butler, Declan Butler, Eoghan Butler and Alexander Hugh Thomson, from Arlington, Virginia, USA, heard a man screaming that his daughter was on an inflatable toy that was being swept out to sea by strong currents and wind.

The four rushed into the water to swim out to the young girl. US Coast Guard-trained Walter decided to stay on the beach in order to provide first aid while the other three swam for 20 minutes, and almost a mile in total, to reach the girl who was struggling to keep her head above water.

And Jane Friel from Donegal was honoured with a bronze bravery medal for rescuing a father and his three daughters who drifted out to sea and were clinging to two bodyboards at Portsalon Beach.

Ms Friel took a life ring and still wearing her jeans she swam into the sea. She first could not find the family as they were quite far out in deep water. She first brought back the youngest child, telling the others to remain where they were with the boards. However, by the time she returned, they had managed to make their own way back to shore, much to the relief of their mother who had first alerted Ms Friel to the crisis.