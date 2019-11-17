Bus Connects plan reveals common concerns

But a breakdown of the submissions by individuals, residents' associations, businesses and petitioners on the Bus Connects plans reveals residents across the city share common concerns too.

The Bus Connects plan focuses on 13 core bus corridors through the city traffic.

The public consultation process ends on December 3 and people can still give feedback on the proposals by visiting busconnects.ie.

Rathfarnham to City Centre:

More than 2,700 submissions were received with multiple-signature submissions from Rathgar Road and Area Residents, Terenure Residents' Association and Merrick House. The biggest number concerned the section between Grosvenor Road to the Grand Canal. Concerns included: impact on driveways along Rathfarnham Road; lack of cycling facilities on Terenure Road East; impact on driveways, heritage and safety on Rathgar Road; loss of access and parking in Rathmines Village, Camden Street and Wexford Street; and impact of redirected traffic on neighbouring areas.

UCD Ballsbridge/Blackrock to City Centre corridor:

More than 750 submissions received, including 65 signatures on a letter from Nutley Avenue residents and 26 signatures on a letter from Clyde Lane.

The main issues raised were traffic and access impacts, impact on local businesses, safety concerns, loss of trees, land acquisition, and devaluation of properties.

Ringsend to City Centre:

There were 19 submissions received. The main issues raised were community and environment, safety concerns, loss of car parking, cycling facilities, access concerns, flooding, pedestrian facilities, and bus services and bus stops.

Kimmage to City Centre:

There were more than 640 submissions, including one from Clareville Residents' Association with multiple signatures. The principal issues were traffic and access, cycling facilities, safety, bus lanes and road widening, loss of property values, compulsory purchase, community and environment, loss of car parking, bus services and stops, preference for Metro, flooding, and pedestrian facilities.

Clondalkin/Drimnagh and Greenhills to City Centre:

There were 76 submissions concerning Greenhills and 10 concerning Clondalkin to Drimnagh.

Among the Greenhills submissions, the top concerns were environmental sustainability, social impact, and cycle safety, as well as accessibility, and traffic impact.

The leading three concerns for Clondalkin to Drimnagh were cyclist safety, pedestrian and driver safety, and access and traffic impact.

Tallaght to Terenure:

There were 383 submissions. The biggest number concerned the section between Cypress Grove and Fortfield Road. Along the route, concerns included: safety concerns at Spawell Roundabout; impact on driveways along Templeogue Road; cyclist facilities and loss of access and parking in Templeogue Village; Terenure - impact of redirected traffic on surrounding areas.

Bray to City Centre:

There were more than 1,200 submissions, including petitions from St Anne's School, Shankill Bowling Club and Save Shankill Village. The main concerns involved trees and landscaping, community life, access and parking, safety and speed, bus stops and bus services, impact on local businesses, traffic volume, loss of land, cycling provision, air pollution, heritage and conservation, and noise and vibration.

Liffey Valley to City Centre:

There were 130 submissions, including petitions from Inchicore National School, Bulfin Estate Residents' Association, CIE Residents' Association and Brookfield Residents' Association. The biggest number of submissions related to the section from Kilmainham to Christ Church.

The most concerns expressed were for trees and landscaping, access and parking, safety and speeding, and traffic volumes. Cyclist safety and heritage and conservation were also important. There were also 16 submissions about land acquisition. Other submissions concerned one-way systems, and air pollution.

Lucan to City Centre:

There were 44 submissions received. The biggest number concerned accessibility and traffic impact. Safety of pedestrians, drivers and cyclists were also among the issues of most concern.

Blanchardstown to City Centre:

There were more than 500 submissions received. The majority of the submissions concerned the section from Cabra to the River Liffey.

The main issues raised were traffic and access impacts, cycling facilities, bus lanes and road widening, loss of property value, compulsory purchase issues, bus services and bus stops, loss of parking, driveway access, and the removal of trees. Safety concerns were expressed along with community and environmental impacts.

Ballymun to City Centre and Finglas to City Centre:

There were 470 submissions received for the Ballymun to the city centre. The lion's share of submissions on that route were from Glasnevin Mobhi Road and Phibsborough. The areas of particular interest were Griffith Avenue to Hart's Corner in Glasnevin, Hart's Corner to Western Way in Phibsborough, and Western Way to Arran Quay.

St Mobhi Road accounted for a wide variety of concerns.

There were more than 100 submissions about the King Street North to Chancery Street section. Overall, the concerns were the environmental impact from the loss of trees, the loss of car parking and driveways access, compulsory purchase issues, loss of property values, bus lanes, road widening, and safety.

On the Finglas to city centre route, the Navan Road area concerns were loss of trees, the impact on driveways, and the reduction of the width of footpaths. In Stoneybatter, the loss of parking and trees were main issues. The impact of redirected traffic on surrounding areas was also of concern.

Swords to City Centre:

There were more than 760 submissions received. The vast majority concerned just one section between Omni Park Shopping Centre to the Shantalla Road junction with the Swords Road.

The majority of the submissions concerned bus stops and bus services, loss of trees and landscaping, impact on local businesses, property acquisition, heritage and conservation, provision for cyclists, access and parking, one-way system in Santry, traffic volumes, safety, and traffic speeds.

Clongriffin to City Centre:

There were more than 90 submissions. The most frequent areas of concern during initial consultations were accessibility and traffic impact, cyclist safety, the social impact of the changes, pedestrian and driver safety, and environmental issues.

The main issues raised in the submissions were:

Road user impact - reduced road capacity, loss of parking, rat-running through Marino, and accessibility for the mobility impaired.

Cycling facilities - call for more segregation of cycle lanes; loss of continuity and diversion route at Marino.

Property impacts - use of driveways, loss of property values, noise and privacy, and mobility impaired access.

Urban design impact - loss of trees; impact on streetscape.

Sunday Independent