Bus collides with truck on O’Connell Street causing major traffic disruptions

The incident has led to the suspension of some Luas services.

A collision between a bus and a truck on O’Connell Street in Dublin caused traffic delays and disruption to Luas routes this afternoon.

It is the second road traffic incident involving a bus in the capital in the space of just 24 hours.

Last night, a pedestrian aged in his 20s died when he was involved in a collision with a bus outside Busáras, at the junction between Amiens Street and Store Street.

The bus was not in service and no passengers were on board at the time.

The most recent collision on O’Connell Street this afternoon led to the suspension of Luas services between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic St.

No one was injured in the incident.

Services have since been restored though delays are to be expected.

The incident has led to the suspension of some Luas services.

Photos taken in the aftermath of the incident show how the front of the bus buckled and the windscreen was smashed in the collision.

The door to the bus is also shown to be broken and hanging from its hinges.

Gardaí received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a truck this afternoon, a spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported at this time.

Traffic through O’Connell Street is experiencing delays as a result of the incident.

There are also delays on Green Line Luas service operating between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic St as a result of the collision.

"Passengers on the Green Line, please be advised the line has reopened after earlier non-Luas related road traffic accident,” a spokesperson said.

"Please expect delays as we work to regulate the line. Tickets are valid on Dublin Bus. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”