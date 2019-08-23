BUS and rail passengers face the threat of services being pulled from this weekend as a transport union leader warned some routes are now "drug corridors".

BUS and rail passengers face the threat of services being pulled from this weekend as a transport union leader warned some routes are now "drug corridors".

Bus and rail passengers face threat of services being pulled from anti-social 'blackspots' within weeks

In a speech to the National Bus and Railworkers Conference in Cork today, general secretary Dermot O’Leary said drivers may back a plan today to pull services from anti-social "blackspots" within weeks.

He said drivers may support the withdrawal of services from October 14 because "downright thuggery" has reached epidemic proportions.

He said assaults at Irish Rail have jumped from 280 in 2013 to almost 900 last year.

"The total assaults on staff alone in that period has reached into treble figures," he said.

"The stories are frightening, open drug use, some of the services have become drug corridors, physical assaults on Revenue Protection personnel, train hosts, train drivers, customer service right across the system, no area is immune," he said.

"We simply cannot, we simply will not, stand idly by and allow it to continue unchecked.

"We are also sending out a clear message from this conference, we have had more than our fill of being fobbed off on this issue.

"Whilst the motion to be tabled today gives timelines, there are absolutely no, and we mean no guarantees that the timetabled services of our transport companies will be met in full over the intervening period.

"Each incident from this day on might very well trigger a reaction from transport workers."

He dismissed a "bizarre" notion put forward by Iarnrod Éireann recently to get staff to wear bodycams as "a harebrained idea".

Mr O’Leary said it was one which "would see frontline staff becoming even more of a target than they currently are".

"Suffice to say, the Nbru rejected this proposal out of hand," he said.

Online Editors