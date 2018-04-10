Burglars target locals as they mourn deaths of tragic Oisin and Darragh

A suspected gang of burglars targeting the homes of people mourning the deaths of two teenage road crash victims was intercepted by gardaí last week.

Cousins Oisin Cahill (18) and Darragh Killeen (19) died following an accident outside Ennis, Co Clare, in the early hours of Easter Sunday. Huge crowds turned out for their removals and funerals in the Kilmaley-Inch communities.

Chief Supt John Kerin told members of Co Clare's Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that gardaí patrolling the area on the night of Mr Cahill's removal intercepted a car carrying a suspected criminal gang. He said that around 8.30pm last Wednesday, gardaí stopped a "strange car with four or five people in it". He said: "I have no doubt that it was a criminal gang that we encountered in the Kilmaley area. We are delighted we have been able to thwart those people."

Chief Supt Kerin said gardaí had three unmarked patrol cars in the area protecting empty homes during the removals and funeral Masses from burglaries. He added: "We were keeping an eye on the homes of people attending the funerals and not just the families themselves but families from the wider area because, unfortunately, we were conscious that there are criminals who do target houses during funerals when such a tragedy receives national attention."

Chief Supt Kerin said Garda computer checks on the night found that one of the gang was on bail for burglary and other offences and had to be at his home by 11pm that night to abide by the conditions of his bail. He said: "That person was warned to be back at his home for 11pm otherwise the case would be brought back before the courts for a breach of bail.

"We were delighted that the gardaí got rid of those people out of the county before any crime was committed."

