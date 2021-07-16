Buncrana in Co Donegal now has Covid case numbers  seven times the national average

Buncrana in Co Donegal has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country, followed by Carndonagh in Co Donegal, according to local electoral area data released today.

The data revealed the area of Buncrana has a 14 day incidence rate of 1073.1 per 100,000 population, as of Monday July 12.

The national average 14 day incidence rate is 150.8 per 100,000.

It means the rate of Covid-19 in Buncrana is now seven times the national average.

Carndonagh follows with the second highest rate of covid with 848.9 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, Ongar, in Co Dublin, has the third highest rate of covid-19 with a rate of 427 per 100,000.

Dungarvan in Co Waterford also had a high rate with 404.9 per 100,000, Letterkenny, in Co Donegal with 345.7 per 100,000, and Lifford – Stranorlar with 336.1 per 100,000.

Rates of Covid-19 were high around Dublin areas such as Blanchardstown – Mulhuddart, Castleknock, Pembroke and also in Ratoath in Co Meath.

Other high case number areas included Killarney, in Co Kerry, Claremorris in Co Mayo, Moate in Co Meath, and Roscommon.

However, three areas in the southern half of the country reported less than five cases of Covid-19 in the last 14 days, as recorded on Monday July 12.

The three areas were, Kanturk, in Co Cork, Carrick-on-Suir, in Co Tipperary, Muinebeag, in Co Carlow.

Other areas with low covid rates included, Birr in Co Offaly, Bandon – Kinsale in Co Cork, Fermoy in Co Cork, Thurles and Cahir in Co Tipperary, and Ballinalsoe in Co Galway.