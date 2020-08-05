Bully boys are turning the road into a living hell

I HAVE been bullied on the road several times over the past couple of weeks.

In one case, tailgating was of such close proximity and threat that I think I was done for speeding in my attempts to accelerate from the potential flashpoint.

I think I should stress here that, as most of you can imagine, after decades of driving I am no shrinking violet on the road.

I can hold my own. But this was ferocious.

And it wasn't just a once-off. It happened several times.

A typical scenario would involve me moving over to an outside lane to give traffic coming off a ramp access to the inside flow.

Doing so quickly and safely, when there is plenty of space in the outside lane, amounts to nothing more than common courtesy and driving safety.

I've been doing it as a near- automatic reaction to cars coming on to join the road.

But then the rogue leader of the outside-lane pack storms into view.

He (invariably male, sorry men) catches up, approaches too closely too quickly and starts the aggression. This involves the flashing of his lights before he surges to within a few feet of my rear bumper, honking the horn.

I ignore them as I am near the speed limit and watching for a gap on the inside lane to allow sanctuary from the rear onslaught of motoring invective.

If there isn't an inside slot for a wee while, I'm hounded even more.

I was surprised to discover that even a seasoned old hack like me is not impervious to the pressure - part self-defence, part fear of a collision - no matter how often one has encountered such behaviour before.

I genuinely feel sorry for others with less experience or those with a thinner skin.

If it were a once-off thing I'd put it down to a misfortune of timing.

But it happened so often over a variety of situations that I'm coming to the conclusion - as are my front-seat passengers - that many drivers (a small minority it must be stressed/hoped) are back with their old habits.

I can offer another, particularly acute example, that took place down the quays from O'Connell Street in Dublin to Heuston Station and out towards Palmerstown. Nobody was obeying the speed limits.

Nobody.

The reason I know that for sure is because I was driving as closely as I could to the upper speed permitted.

But I was overtaken or tailgated by drivers whose subsequent speed suggested at least 10kmh/15kmh quicker.

I am no saint but I keep a close watch on speed in built-up areas. I don't like the idea of being a fish in a barrel, which is the feeling I get going down the 30kmh quays due to my speed being so easily detected.

Why am I telling you all this? Because it is happening on such an extended scale and I am wondering why.

Is it because there is a sense of being free again after lockdown?

Surely that feeling has passed by now?

More likely it is because a minority (a small one, I hope) has just reverted to being the way they were.

It's sad. And dangerous. And I'm sick of it.

We need a lockdown on slowing down.

Have you been bullied on the road? Tell us what happened and let us know what you think. Drop me a line at ecunningham@independent.ie

Irish Independent