Building sites to be reopened next month, says Minister

THE Government is aiming to reopen the construction sector on April 5.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that while he could not guarantee construction sites would reopen on that date, the Government was looking at the construction sector “specifically”.

“What we’re working towards is reopening of the sector from April 5. We’re looking at construction specifically. We can only do that when it’s safe to do so,” he said.

He said that the sector had “operated responsibly” throughout the pandemic.

“There’s no guarantees and it will obviously be based on public health advice.

“The Nphet advice that we made our decision on to extend the restrictions on was very stark.”

Mr O’Brien said that falling case numbers may mean that the sector would begin to reopen.

“If you look at the trends right now, thankfully, hospitalisation is reducing, numbers in ICU are reducing, the positivity rate has reduced. But we can only make that decision when we come close to the date,” he said.

“I’m not going to speculate one way or the other on it, only to say that it is a priority for me and the Government that we can move to get certain parts of the sector open.”

Under Level 5, most construction sites have been closed.

Mr O’Brien noted that there are about 30,000 to 35,000 workers who are still working on sites for “strategic projects” and social housing who have been “operating safely”.

“That actually helps in our discussions because we have more data as we move forward, showing how we can operate with the virus still in the community,” Mr O’Brien added.

He said that for every week that the sector is closed, 800 homes are not delivered.

“That is significant and that makes the challenges that I and the Government have in delivering homes for people even more acute.”

He said that 73pc of the public housing target was met last year despite the sector being closed for a large part of the year.

He said that 21,000 homes had been built, when the Government needed to be building 33,000.

“There’s no easy way of painting a positive picture on that,” he said.

He said he wanted to “expedite” home building into 2022 and 2023.

Mr O’Brien also launched an attack on Sinn Féin, saying party leader Mary Lou McDonald was “politicising” the pandemic by criticising the vaccine rollout.

On Thursday, she said she wouldn’t have confidence in the Government to deliver a pint of milk, let alone a comprehensive vaccine strategy.

“It’s a pity that some like Sinn Féin use any opportunity to try and politicise the pandemic, I actually think it’s pretty crass, pretty disgraceful actually,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This is serious business we’re dealing with, if she wants to be flippant with remarks about delivering pints of milk, it’s pretty pathetic.”

He was speaking at the launch of €430m funding for eight regeneration projects in Dublin.

The projects aim to enhance urban areas to make them “more attractive areas” to live, work, visit and invest.

A total of €176.6m will be allocated to Clonburris, €121.3m will be allocated to the north inner city and €53m will be given to the south inner city. A rejuvenation project in Balbriggan will receive €25.4m, while Dundrum will receive €4m and Adamstown €9.7m. Dunsink in Castleknock will receive €41,250 for a “surface water” assessment.

Online Editors