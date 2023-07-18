Builders to get up to €200,000 per cost rental home under new €750m scheme

Builders will get up to €200,000 per cost rental home under a new €750m scheme aimed at speeding up the building of new homes.

The Government today signed off increases to eligibility limits for cost rental homes which will see households making as much as €100,000 gross income become eligible.

However, most renters will be on a gross household income of €80,000 to €90,000, Department of Housing officials believe.

Builders will receive up to €200,000 per home in Dublin and €175,000 for the rest of the country under the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental (STAR) scheme.

This aims to stimulate the activation of 40,000 un-commenced sites in Dublin alone and build 4,000 cost rental homes by 2027.

The Government first flagged the mammoth scheme in April when it announced a mini-Budget of housing measures to tackle a "tsunami" of evictions due to landlords leaving the market.

Cost rental homes see the rent go towards what it cost to build the home and any future cost rental projects.

A separate equity loan scheme will see increased funding from 45pc to 55pc of capital costs, with a State equity of up to 20pc.

The income ceilings for cost rental housing will be increased to €66,000 in Dublin and €59,000 for the rest of the country.

Currently, tenants only qualify for cost rental if they have a net income of €53,000 per year, or around €80,000 gross income.

This is set to be increased by €13,000 in Dublin and €6,000 for the rest of the country so more people are eligible for social housing. The changes will come into effect on August 1.

Cost rental homes are for people who may have difficulty paying rent in private rented accommodation, but who don’t meet the income criteria for social housing support.

The Cabinet met incorporeally this afternoon to sign off on the measures proposed by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Brussels for a summit with the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in South Africa.

