Builders discover fully loaded firearms while carrying out work in Dublin
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon.
It is understood builders found a number of fully loaded assault rifles and handguns while carrying out work at the O'Devaney Gardens flat complex.
A garda spokesperson said: "Gardai in the Bridewell are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon. Investigations are ongoing and we have no further information available at this stage."
More to follow...
Online Editors