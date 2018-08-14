Builders discover fully loaded firearms while carrying out work in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon.

It is understood builders found a number of fully loaded assault rifles and handguns while carrying out work at the O'Devaney Gardens flat complex.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardai in the Bridewell are investigating the discovery of a number of firearms in the Bridewell area of Dublin this afternoon. Investigations are ongoing and we have no further information available at this stage."

More to follow...

Online Editors