Build up or tear down: Statues have long inspired strong political reactions

Statues can be emotive things. Because they are often figures from history, they can become targets as the political and cultural landscape changes.
While many would argue that a contentious statue should remain in place because they are part of the evolving history of our country, there are others who feel the statues should be removed because they no longer reflect modern Ireland.
Nelson’s Pillar on O’Connell Street was one such statue. Built in 1809 to commemorate Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, it was contentious from the start.
In the late 1800s there were calls for it to be replaced. There were attempts to blow it up during the Rising of 1916 and it was eventually toppled with explosives planted by republicans in 1966, the 50th anniversary of the Rising.
Another statue which has been a frequent target of vandalism is the one of former IRA chief of staff Seán Russell, who had links to the Nazis, which stands in Fairview Park.
Russell, a republican who fought in the Easter Rising, died aboard a German U-boat in August 1940 after he travelled to Nazi Germany seeking support for a plan to attack the North with help from Hitler’s forces.
Last year, then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the possibility of it being removed in the context of the debate around the tearing down of statues commemorating slave traders in the US and the UK during Black Lives Matter protests.
The Queen Victoria monument in Dún Laoghaire has been vandalised and daubed in paint in recent years. It was badly vandalised by republicans in 1981, and during reconstruction and refurbishment in 2002 work had to stop temporarily when construction crews received threats.
For some reason, still unexplained, the statue of singer and songwriter Luke Kelly at Dublin’s Docklands has been the target of multiple acts of vandalism where it has been daubed with paint, much to the anger of locals.
Ireland’s self-proclaimed Rebel City of Cork also boasts a centuries-old love affair with public statues – but they have appeared and vanished to reflect the political values of the era.
Two of Cork’s most famous historic statues, of Queen Victoria and King George II, were both taken down as Ireland emerged from British control.
The golden equestrian statue of King George II on the Grand Parade – nicknamed the ‘Yella Horse’ – was the city’s most famous statue for almost 100 years.
However, in 1862 it was torn down at night and dumped into the nearby River Lee by those who supported Irish independence.