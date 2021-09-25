Build up or tear down: Statues have long inspired strong political reactions

Remains of Nelson's Pillar after it was destroyed by a bomb in 1966. Photo: Independent Newspapers

Statues can be emotive things. Because they are often figures from history, they can become targets as the political and cultural landscape changes.

While many would argue that a contentious statue should remain in place because they are part of the evolving history of our country, there are others who feel the statues should be removed because they no longer reflect modern Ireland.

Nelson’s Pillar on O’Connell Street was one such statue. Built in 1809 to commemorate Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805, it was contentious from the start.