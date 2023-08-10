Budget will be ‘big’ in October, says Paschal Donohoe, but scrapping USC is ‘not a realistic objective’

The Budget will be big, and will have a Cost of Living package, Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe said today.

But he ruled out any likely reductions to the Universal Social Charge (USC), even though Fine Gael previously campaigned for its total abolition.

Scrapping it completely “is not a realistic objective,” he said today.

Mr Donohoe stressed these and other matters — such as calls for an increased levy on the banks, now making their greatest profits in over fifteen years — were a matter for his successor, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath.

“The Government will consider what cost of living measures are needed as part of budget 2024,” he said today at Cabra library in his Dublin Central constituency.

“We will have to make a decision on the design of those matters in September and October. And myself and Minister McGrath said before the summer that we have not made decisions in relation to what those measures will be yet.”

There would be consultation with the party leaders across September, he said, just as he had been meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly through July on threatened cost overruns in the hospital sector.

“There will be measures within the Budget but to focus on the cost of living because we fully appreciate that for so many, even though inflation is coming down, prices are still going on. And it's a huge challenge.

“And the Budget will help with that.”

The parameters of next year’s overall financial package had been set out in the Summer Economic Statement, he said.

“We indicated that the levels of spending increases, at just over 6pc do point to a Budget that will be big,” he said.

“But we are also very conscious of the need to avoid adding to inflationary pressure.”

Mr Donohoe scotched hopes of a reduction in USC, which applies to gross income, and which is thus seen by many as a form of double taxation.

“I've said many times since 2016 that the Universal Social Charge now funds so many of the public services that our society depends on it.

“Its abolition is not a realistic objective.”