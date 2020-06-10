Budget watchdog warns on new era of 'high altitude' debt

The State’s budget watchdog believes that extra Government will be needed over the coming years to help counteract the economic damage from coronavirus and although it says finances can tolerate higher debt levels at present, this depends crucially on low interest rates

The Government has warned already that the budget deficit could balloon out to as much as €30bn this year as it subsidises wages, boosts healthcare spending and extends support to businesses.

The rise in the budget deficit will bring to an end nine years of post-crisis consolidation that has seen the gap fall from almost a third of gross domestic product at its 2010 peak.

“In the second “recovery” phase, most countries would have fiscal space to launch a sizeable temporary fiscal stimulus,” the acting head of the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council Sebastian Barnes and Chief Economist Eddie Casey wrote in an article on Vox, the online portal for the Centre for Economic Policy Research.

“In the third “new normal” phase, fiscal adjustment will become the priority. However, it should be possible to avoid a return to austerity—that is, significant increases in unemployment due to severe fiscal adjustments, particularly in a downturn,” they wrote.

The scale of budgetary adjustment that will eventually be needed will however be nowhere near the size required in the wake of the financial crisis when consolidation of close to €30bn was put in place to bring State finances back to a sustainable path.

The analysis from Mr Barnes and Mr Casey suggested that any adjustment would need to be in the region of €10bn, based on their central assumptions of the economic outlook under Covid-19.

Ultra-low interest rates from the European Central Bank mean that Ireland can borrow money cheaply, a stark comparison with the financial crisis era when the State was shut out of markets.

This week the State borrowed €6bn at an interest rate of just 0.285pc, putting it well on a path to plugging the hole in the budget.

Given the low rates, the Government can afford to run looser fiscal policy, which is typically defined by economists as the deficit ratio before interest payments are taken into, a measure called the “primary balance”.

In most of the countries in the euro area, this means that the stabilising primary deficit is larger in the post-Covid-19 era by up to around 2 per cent of gross domestic product, although GDP significantly overestimates the size of the Irish economy due to distortions from multinationals.

“If interest rates remain low, the fiscal adjustment could be more gradual and would come against a background of growth and output near capacity. It should be much less disruptive than during the financial crisis,” the IFAC report said.

However, instability will never be far away, the authors warned.

“The new era of high-altitude debt management will amplify risks,” they wrote.

Online Editors