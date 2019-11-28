Budget watchdog wants transparency on hidden spending of €1bn

The details behind as much as €1bn of a faster-than-expected hike in Government spending next year are not in the Budget and are having to be pieced together by the State's own budget watchdog.

Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) chairman Seamus Coffey says it struggles to access information in relation to a swathe of around a fifth of Government spending that falls outside the formal Exchequer process - including spending by local authorities and what appears next year to be a planned hike in capital spending by housing bodies.

Of what is now projected to be a €4.6bn net spending increase in 2020, close to €1bn falls outside of the Exchequer data for which detailed information is available in published budget papers.

Based on an investigation by the IFAC and queries to the Department of Finance, it is thought €600m of the unplanned increase relates to investment in new housing by approved housing authorities.

