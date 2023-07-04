Budget package of €6.4bn to include €1.15bn in tax cuts

The Cabinet has signed off on plans for a €6.4bn budget package including €1.15bn in tax cuts.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath brought a memo to cabinet outlining the parameters for Budget 2024.

After five weeks of negotiations between Mr McGrath, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe and the Government leaders agreed to increase spending by an additional €1bn on previous plans.

Mr McGrath presented his Summer Economic Statement to his Cabinet colleagues this morning which proposed a “modest adjustment to the expenditure rule, with an extra €1bn for core expenditure above the amount set out in the Stability Programme Update in April.

The minister told ministers he plans to strikes a balance between providing resources to invest in public services and supporting living standards while not adding to inflationary pressures.

This will see core Budget expenditure rise by €5.25bn in 2024 (6.1pc) with a tax package of €1.15bn giving an overall spend of €6.4bn.

Additional capital expenditure will be provided for funded from windfall receipts. The details of the Budget will be worked on in the time ahead.

Decisions on any one off measures will be taken in the context of Budget 2024 and will be in additional to €6.4bn package.

The Budget will also provide for non-core expenditure including humanitarian supports for refugees from Ukraine.

The Government are projecting a surplus for 2024 equal to the windfall receipts from Corporation Tax.

The four key planks of Mr McGrath’s approach to spending the record Budget surpluses included:

Establishing and building up a long-term savings fund

Building up a public investment fund buffer

Reducing the national debt

Targeted increases in capital investment

Mr McGrath will bring a further memo to cabinet outlining his next moves ahead of the Budget.

The Government have introduced record levels of budget spending and tax cuts in recent years.

There have been several warnings about overheating the economy by advisory groups.