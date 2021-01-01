Budget changes kick in today – but don’t expect too many benefits

The Budget in October contained few tax giveaways, unlike in recent years.

Covid-19 meant that any spare Exchequer cash had to be spent on the thousands of people whose incomes were hit by the pandemic, but there are a number of important changes kicking in today.

The main ones will impact the self-employed, motorists, pensioners and those on social welfare.

Self-employed people are set to gain, as they are to benefit from increased tax credits.

Budget 2021 saw the announcement that the earned income tax credit that can be claimed by those who work for themselves is set to rise by €150, and this increase will also retrospectively apply for 2020. This will bring it in line with the PAYE tax credit that employees can claim.

The other main tax change was the increase in the 2pc rate of the universal social charge (USC). People will be able to earn up to €20,687 and pay the 2pc USC charge before moving on to the 4.5pc USC rate. Up to the end of 2019 the ceiling was €20,484. This will benefit all workers by about €20 a year.

However, the change was made to protect low-paid workers. This is because the minimum wage is increasing from €10.10 to €10.20 an hour. The alteration is to keep these employees out of a higher rate of USC.

The failure in the Budget to increase tax bands or credits means many workers will actually see a small increase in their tax burden next year.

This is because tax bands and credits are not rising in line with inflation.

Economic and Social Research Institute research officer, Barra Roantree, said the PAYE credit is to remain at €1,650. He said the failure to increase it will mean it will be “worth a little bit less to you next year because you can buy less goods and services with it”.

Older people and those on social welfare will get a small boost from the increase in the fuel allowance, while the living alone allowance will go up for pensioners. It rises by €5 to €19 per week for older people, widows, widowers and people with disabilities. More than 210,000 people will benefit from this increase.

The weekly payment for a qualified child aged 12 or over will increase from €40 to €45, while the payment for a child under 12 will increase from €36 to €38. These changes represent increases for more than 419,000 children in households which are dependent on social welfare.

As a result of the Budget, the fuel allowance rate is going up by €3.50 from January to €28 per week. More than 375,000 people will benefit from this increase.

On the motoring front, the number of Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) bands will rise from 11 to 20, applying to all new car sales.

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), the changes will mean a €1,000 increase in the price of the average new car.

Most cars will be largely untouched by road tax increases, with Budget figures suggesting a €10-a-year increase for a limited number. But the plan means there will be a third road-tax system for new cars sold from January. It will co-exist with the system for pre-2008 cars based on engine size, which remains unchanged. The emissions-based road-tax system on cars registered since 2008 will also be much the same.

Meanwhile, the rise in pension age to 67 from January 1 has been scrapped.