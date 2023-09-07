Budget 2024: Roderic O’Gorman says he wants targeted measures to ease child poverty as he appears to rule out second rate of child benefit

Children's minister Roderic O’Gorman wants to see “further investment” in the Working Family Payment (WFP) and Increase for Qualified Child (IQC) in Budget 2024.

While he said Government will consider all options, Minister O’Gorman said there is a need to “focus” on measures which tackle poverty when asked about a second rate of Child Benefit.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) today published a report which found that a second rate of the payment for the most disadvantaged households would cost €700m per year but lift 40,000 children out of poverty.

The analysis of child benefit hikes found a second tier for eligibility would help more children on the poverty line.

Reacting today, Mr O’Gorman said: “I’ve always been very strongly of the view that things that work very well are the IQC (Qualified Child payment) and the working family payment and as we know, in the last three Budgets, the Government increased those,” he said.

“I’d like to see further investment in those in this year’s Budget.

“Obviously, we’ll look at all options and this report has provided new potential options for us as well, but I do think we focus on things we know have a proven record of reducing child poverty.”

Minister O’Gorman said the two payments “very meaningfully” work at tackling child poverty.

Last year, around 47,000 recipients of the Working Family Payment received a €500 lump sum one-off payment and the threshold for the payment was raised by €40.

The Qualified Child payment was increased by €2 per week under Budget 2023.

The Government has vowed to make Budget 2024 the “children’s Budget” and Minister O’Gorman said he wants to cut childcare costs but also broaden out the Access and Inclusion Model (AIM) which supports disabled children accessing early learning and care.

He said he wants child minders into the national childcare scheme so parents can get the same cuts as those who use creches.

He said a mix of targeted and universal supports should be used as well as further investment in services.