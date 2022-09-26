Budget 2023: When and where to watch, what we know so far in €10bn package to tackle cost of living crisis

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath with Budget 2023 at the Department of Finance. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to unveil Ireland’s answer to the cost of living crisis when he announces Budget 2023 in the Dáil tomorrow.

The measures government are expected to take to ease the pressure on the public are set to be close to €3bn, as part of an overall package believed to be in the region of €10bn, and will aim to reduce the burden of rising costs and inflation on the people of Ireland.

Soaring rents, fuel prices, electricity and inflation, are the biggest consumer worries ahead of the bumper state fiscal announcement tomorrow.

Some details of the Budget are being closely guarded but Independent.ie has compiled a list of what you need to know and where you can catch the details of Budget 2023.

Where can I watch the Budget?

RTÉ are broadcasting the Budget as part of a special broadcast on RTÉ One, RTÉ Radio One and RTÉ News Now.

Independent.ie will be operating a live-blog from 9am on Tuesday with every angle covered, from the informative to the humorous, all day.

When will the Budget be revealed?

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will stand in the Dáil and announce Budget 2023 at around 1pm and he will be followed by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath at around 1.45pm.

What do we know so far?

As usual, quite a few details of the Budget have been hinted at and leaked ahead of time.

Here’s what we know so far:

A childcare package is likely to reduce the cost by €170 per month per child for families.

Social welfare such as jobseekers allowance and the pension are set to increase by €10-15 per week, with a figure around €12 believed to be a likely landing spot.

A tax credit for renters will also form part of the package, with a figure between €200-400 most likely.

An energy rebate will be included with €600 worth of deductions from bills, likely to be in three instalments across the next six months.

A 20pc reduction in the cost of public transport brought in earlier this year will be extended.

The Help to Buy scheme will be extended for a further two years.

A cut to the cost of third level fees will be announced from €3,000 to €2,500.

The highest rate of income tax of 40pc will only apply to earning over 40,000.

Double welfare payments will also be announced, likely once just after the budget and once before Christmas.

A €500 bonus will be paid to carers of people with a disability.

A double payment of child benefit before Christmas

The fuel allowance scheme will be expanded to encompass more pensioners.







