Budget 2023: When and where to watch, what we know so far in €10bn package to tackle cost of living crisis

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to unveil Ireland’s answer to the cost of living crisis when he announces Budget 2023 in the Dáil tomorrow.
The measures government are expected to take to ease the pressure on the public are set to be close to €3bn, as part of an overall package believed to be in the region of €10bn, and will aim to reduce the burden of rising costs and inflation on the people of Ireland.
Soaring rents, fuel prices, electricity and inflation, are the biggest consumer worries ahead of the bumper state fiscal announcement tomorrow.
Some details of the Budget are being closely guarded but Independent.ie has compiled a list of what you need to know and where you can catch the details of Budget 2023.
RTÉ are broadcasting the Budget as part of a special broadcast on RTÉ One, RTÉ Radio One and RTÉ News Now.
Independent.ie will be operating a live-blog from 9am on Tuesday with every angle covered, from the informative to the humorous, all day.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will stand in the Dáil and announce Budget 2023 at around 1pm and he will be followed by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath at around 1.45pm.
As usual, quite a few details of the Budget have been hinted at and leaked ahead of time.
Here’s what we know so far: