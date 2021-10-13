Budget 2022 will help protect citizens against the increasing cost of living, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Mr Martin admitted that the budget for next year, “can’t do everything”, but seeks to help as many people without overheating the economy that’s already seeing inflationary pressure.

The €4.7bn package has been seen as having something small for everyone, but the Taoiseach said the focus was increasing incomes and reducing charges for those that need it most.

"This budget can't do everything, but it certainly moves to protect people in respect of cost of living increases,” Mr Martin told Newstalk Breakfast.

"And that's reflected particularly in housing and health, education, childcare, and the various social welfare increases.

"If you take it all together, for many families it represents important increases in income and reductions in charges,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach acknowledged that more needs to be done in areas such as childcare and housing, and admitted not everything could be tackled in the next 12 months.

“I would acknowledge that [a freeze in childcare costs] in itself isn't enough - and that next year we'll have to do more in terms of next year's budget, to improve affordability around childcare.

"The State is providing well over €700m towards childcare, but I acknowledge that it is a huge issue for many families out there.

"The pressing issue for providers, and indeed for the system generally, is to attract people into the sector and then retain them through a much improved pay and conditions environment.

"The overall situation around childcare is one that I think represents a significant change in direction - and it's going to continue until we get it right,” Mr Martin said.

While most people will see a slight reduction in their tax bill for 2022, Mr Martin this is just a “modest” benefit to workers.

"There will be relief across the board for workers - again, modest, because there's only so much we can do in this budgetary package.

"We didn't want to overheat the economy. It is bouncing back, there is significant activity out there.

"Inflation is occurring globally, it's having its impact in Ireland - it would make no sense to reduce the purchasing power of people by simply overheating the economy with too much allocation,” an Taoiseach said.

The Taoiseach spoke as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar defended the Government’s move to introduce the newly-announced Zoned Land Tax (ZLT), saying it puts land hoarders “on notice”.

Mr Varadkar said the 3pc annual tax will apply to landowners of close to half of zoned land in the country, equating to 8,000 hectares.

"We’re saying to people and companies that own zoned land, that could be developed for housing, ‘you’re on notice. You have two years to get planning permission for that land, to get building if you do have permission, and if you don’t do that; you’re going to face a tax and it will impact on the profits you thought you would make’,” the Tánaiste said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said this wasn’t a tax cut for landowners as it is a separate tax to the Derelict Site Tax, which will continue at 7pc per annum for those paying it.

He said the purpose of the ZLT wasn’t, “to make money, but to send a strong message to landowners that if you’re sitting on zoned land that is serviced and you could build housing on it, then you need to, or we are going to seriously eat into the profit margin you thought you were going to get,” Mr Varadkar said.

The co-Leader of the Social Democrats Róisín Shortall slammed the ZLT, describing it as a “total cop-out”.

In the Government Pathway to increasing new housing supply document, the new levy was described as “new tax to activate vacant lands for residential purposes”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime, Deputy Shortall said “the previous, supposed Vacant Site Levy up to 7pc, it wasn’t collected.

"There was €21,000 collected. There was €21 million owed on that.

“Land hoarding is a significant factor in the high cost of housing and the Government refuses to tackle this issue in any kind of meaningful way,” she said.

Deputy Shortall added that only charging 3pc on the tax – which does not come into play for two years – is “completely meaningless”.

Speaking on the same programme, Fianna Fáil Laois-Offaly TD Sean Fleming said the Vacant Site Levy was not working because it was not being collected by Local Authorities.

He said the new Zoned Land Tax will be managed by the Revenue Commission which has a “95-96pc” success rate in collecting Local Property Taxes.

“This is going to be done by the Revenue Commissioner and it will be collected once the Revenue Commissioner is involved.

"But really, we don’t want to have to collect any of this. We want to say to people who have land zoned at the end of urban areas, if you don’t get moving on that to build house or to sell it to somebody else who will build houses, you will pay the tax,” he said.

Mr Fleming added that work is still ongoing to finalise the parameters of the tax, which Deputy Shortall described as “long-fingering”.

