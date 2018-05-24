Buckets of sun as temperatures to soar

Ireland will be on a par with Madrid until at least early next week as a continental air mass brings warm temperatures and sunshine.

The Spanish capital will see temperatures hovering between 19C and 26C over the next six days and Ireland won’t be far behind, according to Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe.

“At the moment it’s looking good,” she told the Irish Independent. “There’s a lot of dry, sunny weather although it will be hazy with a risk of showers.” But temperatures are set to climb well above the average high of 16C for May.

Highs in the 20s are expected today and tomorrow, and it will be even warmer over the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday, when the mercury could hit the mid-20s. Hazy

The only caveat is the sunshine will turn hazy and it will be close and humid with occasional clouds and misty patches at the weekend. This will especially be the case along coastal areas that could see some sea mist and fog.

The east coast will be a bit more breezy, while eastern and southern areas could experience some thundery downpours. But overall, most areas will experience a mix of sun and cloud while the ‘west will be the best’ in terms of sunshine.

