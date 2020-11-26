BT Young Scientist announce 550 finalists for 2021 virtual exhibition

The online exhibition will take place from January 6-8.

The 550 finalists for the highly-anticipated BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2021 have been announced.

This year will see the 57th annual exhibition be hosted online for the first time ever from January 6-8.

Many of the young scientists and inventors have wowed the judges with their Covid-19 related projects- with a quarter of all finalists’ projects relating to the pandemic.

Some explore the effects lockdown may have had on different socio-economic groups, to investigations into the effectiveness of different types of facemasks and the impact of hand sanitizer on our skin.

Read More

The finalists are selected from over 1,300 entries, the finalists represent 213 schools across 29 counties.

The exhibition offers a chance for students to win the coveted BTYSTE perpetual trophy along with prize money of €7,500, as well as over 200 other prizes for groups, individuals and teachers.

The winners also have the chance to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

Last year, transition-year students Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, of Coláiste Choilm in Ballinchollig, were crowned the overall winners for their project on gender stereotyping.

Education Minister Norma Foley has congratulated all students who have worked hard on their projects for this years exhibition.

“The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is the highlight of the school calendar every year,” she said.

“The projects this year demonstrate the great ambition of our students who continue to push boundaries by exploring solutions to the issues of the day such as the global pandemic, climate change, mental health and many others.

“I wish to congratulate every student who worked so hard to prepare and present their projects, all of the teachers who supported them, and parents who have also provided huge support.”

Managing Director of BT Ireland Shay Walsh said it’s “encouraging to see that students are continuing to push beyond limits and produce innovative solutions and ideas to everyday problems they encounter.”

He added: “Congratulations to all the students, teachers and parents who have put so much time, effort and resources into the projects. When we see the volumes and the substance of these projects, we know the future is in safe hands.”

Head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition Mari Calahane said she is excited that the new online platform will bring in new international audiences.

Read More

Online Editors