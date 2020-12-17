Bryan Dobson announces Santa has been given go-ahead to travel in special Barretstown bulletin

Broadcaster Bryan Dobson was spreading Christmas cheer in a special news bulletin in Barretstown where he announced Santa Claus has been given the all-clear for international travel.

Mr Dobson delivered the good news with the help of his camera girl Jennifer Rose Walsh (5) from Rathmines, Co Dublin.

As part of the special Christmas news bulletin, he announced that not only has Santa been given the all-clear to travel but the Christmas elves have also completed all their work in the North Pole workshop.

Thankfully, top reindeer Rudolph has also recovered from a hoof injury and is all set to fly on Christmas Eve.

It was also previously reported that the good boys and girls list had gone missing from the North Pole, but the children of Ireland must not fret as it has been discovered and the mystery solved.

Throughout 2020 Barretstown has continued to support seriously ill children and their families through their virtual live programs.

The interactive experience broadcasts live every week for existing and new Barretstown campers who may be unable to visit the camp due to the complexities of their medical needs.

The children’s charity relies on 98pc of its funding from the public and due to Covid-19 has had to cancel many of its fundraising events.

Barretstown is asking anyone that is in a position to do so to donate or visit their online shop at www.Barretstown.org.

