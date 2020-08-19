| 15.9°C Dublin

Brutally honest book on IVF by Fermanagh mum details 'trauma' felt while trying to conceive

Emma's book is loosely based on her own experiences after her IVF baby was born - she declines to say which child it was as she wants to break the stigma around the treatment

Emma Weaver's book details feelings of isolation and anxiousness felt while undergoing the treatment. Photo: Sunday Life/Belfast Telegraph Expand

Helen Carson

A Fermanagh woman who went through years of IVF before finally conceiving has turned her experiences into a book.

Emma Weaver's 'The Blue Line' is a candid account of the hell she endured while trying to become pregnant.

The 41-year-old believes it's an outrage that the local health service provides just one cycle of IVF for free, with countless women forced to go private when it fails.

