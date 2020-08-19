Brutally honest book on IVF by Fermanagh mum details 'trauma' felt while trying to conceive

A Fermanagh woman who went through years of IVF before finally conceiving has turned her experiences into a book.

Emma Weaver's 'The Blue Line' is a candid account of the hell she endured while trying to become pregnant.

The 41-year-old believes it's an outrage that the local health service provides just one cycle of IVF for free, with countless women forced to go private when it fails.

In other parts of the UK, three cycles are available through the NHS.

"Some couples only get one roll of the dice. One cycle is not enough and it's not fair. Fertility issues are something that are out of people's control," Emma said

Read More

The mum-of-three lives in Enniskillen with her husband Niall (40), a psychotherapist, her two children from a previous relationship, Chloe (24) and Rhys (13), and four-year-old Amelia, the daughter she has with Niall.

Emma decided to turn her experiences into a book after her IVF baby was born - she declines to say which child it was - because she wanted to break the stigma around the treatment.

"With one of my children, I had IVF. That's what really sparked the book," she revealed.

"It was never in my head to write a book, but this is genuinely a book that I wish I could've read when I was going through IVF because it just helps make sense of everything."

Emma went through two failed cycles of IVF at a private clinic before becoming pregnant after a cycle on the health service.

"Like any other mum, I was elated with feelings of joy with my new baby," she said.

"It was months after that I felt low and now, years later, I know I have felt trauma from the process after years of trying."

While Emma knows a great deal about psychological issues through her job at the mental charity Inspire, the rounds of injections and dealing with the crushing disappointment of negative pregnancy tests month after month took their toll on her.

"It's a really isolating journey. I felt very isolated and I felt that I couldn't tell anybody in my circle," she explained.

"I just kept it to myself, the reason being I didn't want it to engulf my whole life.

"I was able to keep work separate knowing that everyone wasn't constantly watching me and thinking, 'Is it going to work?'"

While Emma's book is loosely based on her experiences, it is a work of fiction.

She dedicated it to women in her position and wants them to know they are not alone.

The novel also provided her with the opportunity to talk to others about IVF and about how the health service operates it.

"Initially I had two rounds of IVF at a private clinic, but I ended up pregnant after the one health service-provided cycle, which tells you something about the dedication of our health service staff," she said.

"Some couples only get one roll of the dice. Some get lucky and it does work, but a lot of people don't get lucky and then they're left with either remaining childless or going down a private route, which can cost up to £6,000 a cycle when you add travel costs."

IVF is a long and tiring process. Couples hoping for a baby are referred by their doctor after a year of trying, with a wait of a further year before seeing a consultant.

For Emma, however, the treatment itself was the biggest challenge.

"I found the injections quite hard and my emotions were all over the place. I manage mental health services and was very well aware that this would be quite tough emotionally," she said.

"People don't talk about that, but the book tackles this through the IVF journey of the central character, a female journalist.

"It's about her emotions, how she felt, the sting of the injections and the heartbreak with the one blue line.

"She takes into account her husband and his feelings of not being good enough and not being able to grow the family. People don't talk about that."

Emma hopes the book will encourage people to talk about fertility problems.

"It's just an easy read that lets you know this is a huge issue. When I was going through IVF, I felt anxious - and I'm not an anxious person. It was the injections which made me feel that way, but no one tells you that. I didn't know what was happening to me," she explained.

"One cycle is not enough and it's not fair. Fertility issues are something out of people's control. That yearning to be a parent doesn't leave you, it doesn't go away. One chance is not enough because things don't always go to plan."

Even as a mental healthcare professional, Emma found the process tough.

"All the time, before even beginning IVF, every month hoping (you're pregnant) when you're trying to conceive... all those months before you actually get to see a consultant who tells you it will be another two years, so it's four years of monthly pain," she admitted.

"IVF is still taboo. People don't want to talk about it. There's nowhere really safe to talk about it.

"It just takes over. It's stressful on relationships. There's a really high rate of separation and divorce among couples going through IVF. They can't handle it and it's very sad."

The launch of her book was timely in that it coincided with Health Minister Robin Swann's announcement that the eligibility criteria for IVF, which is making a phased return following lockdown, was to be extended.

The return of services at the Regional Fertility Centre in Belfast, along with the extension of eligibility, was welcomed by Alliance health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw.

"I was contacted many times throughout the pandemic by women and families concerned they would exceed the age limit (currently 39) despite already being on the waiting list and thus miss out on a vital service," she said.