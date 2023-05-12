Bruce Springsteen’s ‘pint-pouring skills were great’, says owner of Kildare pub where US rocker had a lock-in

The terms of the visit included that it would be strictly private to allow Bruce the freedom and space to explore his heritage and the local area.

Bruce Springsteen had a lot to learn about pouring a pint but soon got the hang of it at a local pub when he visited Kildare to learn more about his ancestral origins last week.

During his trip to Ireland for three sold-out gigs in Dublin, Springsteen dropped into the Burrow pub in Rathangan. The New Jersey rocker sang his own song My Hometown in an apparent nod to his great-great grandmother Anne Garrity who emigrated from the village to the US during the Famine.

He even pulled a pint for owner Ruth Conlon’s husband, Glen.

Mrs Conlon, whose pub has been passed down through her family (her dad is the boss, she says), said the bar was not “officially open” the day he called, but she had been given a “tip-off that [Bruce] might be coming”.

“He had a couple of whiskeys, had a bit of a chat, posed for a few pictures, and I asked him if he would pull a pint for my husband who was here and who is a mega Bruce fan. He was so nice, very humble and down to earth.

Bruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pub

“His pint-pouring skills were great. When I pointed out that you had to let it settle, he poured the pint and he handed it out to Glen, my husband, and he says, There you go, my young man. And I say, ‘Bruce, come back here you have to let it settle’.

“He said, ‘Oh God, I won’t get a job here’. I told him we’ll meet up for the summer and see how you go. He was very amiable and chatty and very relaxed.”

Keeping the visit very low-key and discreet, only a selection of people attended the pub visit including Ruth, her husband, Bruce and his entourage, and some members of Kildare County Council.

“One or two came in during the duration of him being here, but it was very low-key, very quiet. We didn’t ask him for autographs or photographs, we didn’t hassle him in any way because we were aware that he was after being out where his ancestors had come from.

“You could tell he just wanted it to be a personal thing, it wasn’t about the music or him being Bruce Springsteen. He wanted to see where his family had come from.

“I’d say if people hadn’t started to gather because of the fancy car outside he would have stayed longer because he was so low-key and it was so quiet,” Ruth said.

Although Ruth and her husband did not bag tickets to go see Bruce in the RDS, they managed to get a small showing in the pub. Mr Conlon is a “mega” Bruce fan and has seen him multiple times before.

When he announced his tour last year, Bruce was invited to visit Kildare by the County Council to learn more about his heritage.

The council traced Bruce’s ancestry back through his maternal line to Anne Garrity, who left Ireland in 1853 as a teenager with her three sisters from Rathangan and emigrated to New Jersey.

Records were found of Christy Garrity’s marriage to Katherine Kelly in the register in Kildare town, along a reference to Anne Garrity’s baptism.

Mark Stafford, who suggested to the council that it contact Bruce’s agency, said: “We put together a package that would have been sent to his agents at the time and they accepted the invitation. But we had been writing to them and we hadn’t heard back – the council formally wrote to them on foot of a motion that I tabled at the meeting last year.

“Word came back the week before last that generally he doesn't decide on what visits or what he’s going to do in a particular country until he gets to that country.

“And then we got a phone call last Wednesday, the council did, to say that he would be coming the next day.”

The terms of the visit included that it would be strictly private to allow Bruce the freedom and space to explore his heritage and the local area.

“The idea then was to take him to places which were associated with his family. We weren’t sure exactly where the Garrity home place was, so we narrowed it down to two possible locations. We took him to those two locations. Then we took him to the banks of the Grand Canal, which is where his great-great-great grandfather Christy would have worked as a carriage driver along the canal.

“The next place we brought him to was the graveyard in Rathangan, where members of the Kelly family would have been buried. And there is an old grave of the Kellys who would have been buried there in the 1800s. There were no Garritys left in Rathangan at that time.

“We then took him to the old St Patrick’s church, which is now the community centre, because it was there that Christy Garrity and Katherine Kelly were married, and it was there that Anne Garrity was baptised.

“We spoke about the story of Anne Garrity bringing over the seedling of a copper beech from Rathangan and planting it in New Jersey. He couldn’t confirm the veracity of that story but he said he does remember the tree and that particular tree played a very important role in his young life.

“There is a strong possibility that, through marriage, that Katherine Kelly’s brother married a Conlon. And that Ruth Conlon, the proprietor of the Burrow would have been related to Sarah Conlon.”