Bruce Springsteen visits Shane McGowan ahead of Dublin gigs; Ed Sheeran’s granny Nancy remembered as social campaigner at funeral in Wexford

Here are the main headlines of the evening.

Bruce Springsteen visits Shane McGowan ahead of Dublin gigs

Bruce Springsteen has paid a special visit to Irish folk/punk legend Shane McGowan ahead of the E Street Band’s Dublin gigs.

Donald Trump lands in Ireland for visit to Clare golf resort

Donald Trump has landed in Shannon Airport to kick off his two-day visit to his golf resort and hotel in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

‘This is torture’ – mum of boy (6) who died after incident in hotel swimming pool dismayed at inquest delay

The mother of a young boy who suffered fatal injuries in a hotel swimming pool last summer broke down at a sitting of a coroner’s court after hearing of further delays in holding an inquest into her son’s death.

Bitter Dáil exchanges as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Sinn Féin should answer questions about ‘links to organised crime’

Bitter Dáil exchanges as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Sinn Féin should answer questions about ‘links to organised crime’

Pensioner jailed for sex assault on man with intellectual disability

Denis Carey of Garden Field, Dromcollogher, Limerick, was jailed as Judge Helen Boyle warned Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the offence was a breach of trust.

David Chance: European Central Bank to plough on with its misguided hikes as Federal Reserve calls time after 10

Today’s interest rate rise from the Federal Reserve is its tenth in a row and likely marks the end of a cycle that kicked off in March last year.

Abandoned dog helped gardaí prosecute its owner by leading them to where she was staying

Gardaí had found the dog tied to a fence in central Dublin and were bringing it back to a station when it slipped the leash, ran off and found the woman in a nearby flat.

Man who broke boy’s nose after child had dispute with his daughters is spared jail

A man who fractured an eight-year-old boy’s nose because of a dispute the child had with his daughters has been handed 240 hours of community service in lieu of an 18-month jail sentence.

Ed Sheeran’s granny Nancy Sheeran remembered as a devoted social campaigner at her funeral in Wexford

A large crowd piled into St Patrick’s Church in Craanford on Wednesday to celebrate the life of Anne Sheeran, a woman who inspired kindness, social justice and the music of her grandson Ed Sheeran.