Bruce Springsteen recording at Windmill Lane Studios in Dublin ahead of his gigs

Bruce Springsteen has been recording music in Ireland ahead oh shows here.

The Boss paid a visit to Windmill Lane Recording Studios, in Dublin, on Wednesday, ahead of his three sold out shows at the RDS.

Ahead of the highly anticipated performances on Friday, Sunday and Tuesday, Springsteen (73) paid a visit to the studio on Ringsend Road.

In a post online Windmill Lane said the American singer and songwriter spent some time recording in Studio One.

“Such an honour to have The Boss recording in Studio One today ahead of his sold-out Dublin concerts,” it said.

He was pictured alongside director Tony Perrey, mix engineer Greg Clooney, audio engineer Michael O'Brien and Pat McCaul.

The studios were originally located on Windmill Lane, where the buildings came to be known for the graffiti painted on them by U2 fans from all over the world.

Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, U2 and AC/DC have recorded in the building.

The move to Ringsend came in 1990, to an unusual Art Deco building that has also housed a Bovril factory, tramline depot power station and snooker hall.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are regarded as one of the very best live rock acts of all time.

The Born In The USA singer is known as one of the hardest-working acts in the industry, and concerts can regularly last three hours or more.

Springsteen – who claims Irish ancestry through his grandmother’s family, the O’Hagan-Gerritys with links to Mullingar – has included Ireland in every European tour since he made his famous debut here at Slane Castle in June 1985.

Those attending the band’s Dublin concerts have been advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as heavy traffic is expected.

They are also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible on Friday, May 5, Sunday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 9.