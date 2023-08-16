Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia shows hours before first concert due to illness

Bruce Springsteen on stage at the RDS in Dublin in May. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bruce Springsteen has postponed his tour dates in Philadelphia hours before his first concert at Citizens Bank Park was scheduled to take place.

The 73-year-old rock icon’s official social media accounts announced Wednesday that the Boss had “taken ill”.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement read.

“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band were scheduled to perform the pair of concerts at Citizens Bank Park as part of 22 new stops on their 2023 concert tour.

More to follow...