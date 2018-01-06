WIDESPREAD frost is expected across much of the country on Saturday and Sunday night, with temperatures predicated to fall as low as five below freezing.

Brrr... temperatures to plummet as low as -5C with lots of frost forecast

Met Éireann said that today will be “mostly dry with good sunny spells developing and just isolated showers over the southeast”, and maximum temperatures of just 3C to 6C degrees, with fresh north easterly winds becoming strong along the east and southeastern coasts.

But the cold snap will really set in after dark with temperatures plunging below freezing overnight in most areas. Met Éireann warned of “severe and widespread frost at night”, and minimum temperatures of -2C to -5C degrees. Parts of the eastern coast will possibly stay above freezing due to an onshore breeze.

The cold snap is set to last into the middle of the week. Sunday will start very cold with some frost lingering in places throughout the day.

Winds will be light tomorrow, but temperatures will have "a little struggle to get above freezing” during daylight hours, and again dropping to perhaps -5C on Sunday night. Connacht and Ulster are set to be coldest. Looking forward to next week Met Eireann said it might be Thursday before milder conditions retun.

