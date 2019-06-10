Brown Thomas cancels launch of Yeezy runners - citing 'health and safety' concerns

Dublin department store Brown Thomas cancelled their release of Kanye West's newest 'Yeezy' runners on Saturday due to 'health and safety' concerns.

Over 100 people had queued in front of the Grafton Street store to get their hands on the latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s runners, priced at €220.

Posting on their Twitter page on Saturday afternoon, the Brown Thomas team said they wished to apologise to customers for the 'inconvenience caused.'

"We wish to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused this morning but as the planned Yeezy launch was significantly oversubscribed, for Health and Safety concerns, we were unable to conduct the release."

The store confirmed on Twitter that the shoes will now not go on general release but instead be raffled off to customers wanting to get their hands on the shoes.

"We will be updating our social media channels with details of a raffle during the week, to which all our customers will be able to participate. Again our apologies."

Gardaí were called to the store to help disperse unhappy shoe enthusiasts but no arrests were made.

"Gardaí in Pearse Street received call on Saturday 8th June at approximately 8:30am, stating people were blocking the entrance to a shop on Grafton Street," a spokesperson said

"On arrival, Gardaí moved people on. No offence disclosed."

If you’re queuing outside Brown Thomas from 2am for a pair of #yeezy you need to seriously get a grip. — Dermot O’ Sullivan (@Dermieosullivan) June 8, 2019

While shoppers were unhappy to miss out on the latest set of trainers, many took to Twitter to complain about the people queuing.

Adidas Yeezy are a brand of runners made in collaboration between German sportswear brand Adidas and American rapper Kanye West.

The first shoes were released in 2015 and the brand has since become a cultural phenomenon known for their high demand and high prices.

Online Editors