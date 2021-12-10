Brown Thomas and Arnotts take ‘adoption dolls’ off their shelves following complaints

The adoption centre Baby Darci doll that is now discontinued in Brown Thomas and Arnotts.

Complaints around the sale of ‘adoption dolls’ in Brown Thomas and Arnotts have led to the department stores discontinuing sales of the kids toy today.

The Darci Baby doll “adoption centre” toys are made by US company FAO Schwartz and in a now-deleted description of the toy on both retailers’ websites, it says: “Kids can adopt their very own bundle of joy with FAO Schwarz's Baby Doll Adoption Centre”.

Complaints were aired on RTÉ’s Liveline today with callers pointing out the dolls and the suggestion that kids can “adopt their own bundle of joy” is not in line with Ireland’s past experiences of forced adoption and mother-and-baby homes.

“Each doll comes swaddled in a soft blanket, ready to be taken to its new home,” the product description continues.

After callers aired their grievances to Joe Duffy about the product being sold, a statement from Brown Thomas Arnotts, owned by the Selfridge’s Group, confirmed they would no longer be selling the dolls.

"FAO Schwartz is a world renowned toy store that has and continues to provide millions of children of all ages with wonderful experiences that fuel their imagination.

"Brown Thomas Arnotts entirely agree that the experience of adoption has been varied in Ireland, and we take on board the views expressed in the programme.

"To that end, we will today stop selling the FAO adoption dolls in all Brown Thomas and Arnotts stores,” Brown Thomas Arnotts told Liveline.

One person said it was “humiliating” to see adoption marketed as toys as the “adoption triangle comes with grief, pain and love” for adoptees and adoptive parents alike.

Another caller said it does not represent the babies, now adults, “who suffered horrifically and are traumatised to this day”.

“It doesn’t come near to what adoptive children have suffered. That little baby doll is tucked up, nice and cosy and unharmed in any way. That’s not the way it was for the poor people that were reared in institutions,” the caller said.

The iconic FAO Schwartz store in New York featured in the 1988 Tom Hanks movie Big, in an scene in which he danced on its oversized floor piano.