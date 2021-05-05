Brown Thomas and Arnotts launch booking service for shopping by appointment from May 10

Brown Thomas and Arnotts will both open for shopping by appointment from May 10.

Customers can now book in for shopping slots on the retailers websites ahead of the stores’ full reopening on May 17.

"We are delighted to announce that from Monday 10th May, you can visit our stores by appointment,” the Brown Thomas website says.

"In line with government guidelines we kindly ask that for each time slot allocated, only one customer attends.

"For additional attendees please book a separate time slot. Please note, based on demand, you may have to join a virtual queue for luxury boutiques.”

Appointments for Brown Thomas can be booked on its website or by calling +353 (0) 818 303 062.

Its beauty lounge on Clarendon Street will also reopen on May 10 for appointments, walk-ins are not permitted under Government guidelines.

Appointments for Arnotts can be booked on its website or by ringing +353 1 805 0400, however, only a small number of evening slots are still available.

“We are delighted to announce that from Monday, May 10 you can visit our store by appointment, pick-up, Click & Collect orders and avail of in-store services,” the retailer said.

"Our store will then reopen in full on Monday May 17.”

Last Thursday the Government announced a return to click-and-collect and appointment-based shopping from May 10 before a full reopening of non-essential retail on May 17.