Brothers of killed Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski: ‘All the nieces and nephews love and adore him… it was his free spirit’

The brothers of Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski have said he was “so proud” of being Irish and dedicated his life to telling the truth.

Nick and Greg Zakrzewski said their brother was heavily involved in humanitarian work throughout his career and would want to be remembered for the striking images he captured which highlighted the reality of war.

Last month, the 55-year-old packed his bags and travelled to Ukraine to cover the invasion for broadcaster Fox News.

On Monday he was killed by Russian shelling outside Kyiv.

“First of all, we’re on auto pilot like we haven’t process anything. So, we would have heard the news initially on Monday about Benjamin Hall and then we would have seen that it’s a Fox outfit and then I would have done a bit of snooping and seen the Fox statement,” Greg said.

“And I was like, oh that doesn’t sound great, and then Tuesday morning around 11 o’clock our sister called us from London to say he’s been missing for 12 hours so that’s very bad.

“Benjamin is [seriously injured], and I think it was confirmed by about one or two o’clock that they found [Pierre’s] body in a local morgue.

“So, between two o’clock and now we haven’t processed anything.”

Nick said the tragic ordeal has been a “rollercoaster” for the entire family, he said: “Just the messages coming in, the memories of everyone coming in and the condolences coming in from everyone, it’s been a real rollercoaster.”

The Zakrzewski family moved to Dublin in the 1970s and settled in Leopardstown. Their father was Polish and their mother, Maire-Ange, was French.

Pierre was the second of five children, three boys and two girls, and he attended St Conleth’s College in Donnybrook before entering arts at UCD.

“Pierre is the only one who wasn’t born in Dublin and that’s only because he premature by two months and he happened to be born in Paris because mum was in Paris at the time. We all grew up here in Leopardstown, we all went to school and went to college here,” Nick told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne.

Pierre Zakrzewski (right) who was killed while reporting in Ukraine (Photo: FOX News/PA Wire)







“Four brothers, it’s pretty robust and it’s weird and we’re hearing all this stuff about how he was so nice, and a hero and I mean, there was none of that when we were kids,” the brothers laughed.

Nick said his brother’s career as a photojournalist was first inspired by his love of travel.

“Initially it was driven by travel, he had a real love for photography which then evolved into videography, and it was that combination of travel which then evolved into getting into photojournalism,” he said.

“After college he left and just travelled and on his own a lot. We were used to travel, we spent our childhood going to Poland, going to France for family reunions, it was just an extension of that, and we just thought it was great and we all followed in his footsteps.

“It’s weird we’re having this conversation about our brother, but we would never would have had these kinds of chats amongst ourselves, so we kind of had to sit down yesterday and kind of go okay, you’re thinking and talking about your brother in a completely different way.

“Like normally we would be bouncing off each other and now we have to take a step back and look at it in a completely different way. If you look at this career, there are the first 10 or 12 years that are freelance and that kind of made him, I suppose.

"Because he’s doing stuff on his own and this is not a role that you go to college for, it’s a role you make for yourself.”

For the past 15 years, Mr Zakrzewski lived in London with his wife Michelle who formerly worked as a journalist with the BBC. He covered stories in conflict zones all over the world and recently reported on the situation in war-torn Afghanistan.

“It’s pure experience, it’s a lifetime of educating yourself so all of those years he would have been going off, often on his own, with his camera and shooting this stuff. So, this was post ‘89 in Afghanistan when the mujahideen were fighting between themselves and he was going in there finding out who you talk to to get to the head guy of the tribal head,” Greg said.

“He would have been doing all of that stuff on his own and you can’t learn that.

“What’s interesting is what made him shift from freelance to working for Fox. All the time there’s this constant pattern of media crews being attacked and being seen as fair game in war time.

“Increasingly it’s becoming very difficult for freelance guys to protect themselves. If you think back to Iraq, all the guys who were kidnapped and subsequently beheaded, they were all freelance who didn’t have the security backup behind them.

“So gone are the days where you could turn up in warzones on your todd and just live on your wits. So, I think my brother saw that happening and also saw changes in the media, so he switched to Fox.

"And I’d say he probably had mixed feelings about that. He was losing a certain amount of independence, now we never spoke about it, but I suspect he’d probably say something along the lines of ‘listen, I’d no choice’.”

Nick said his brother was a “calculated risk taker” throughout his career and had 30 years' experience of dealing with dangerous situations.

“He was a calculated risk taker, he looked at risks, he worked out the best way of managing them as things got more complicated and difficult and the press became more of a target,” he said.

“He was so proud of being Irish and the access and the view worldwide of the Irish, it’s a real positive thing. I also think the fact that he’s Irish is a very important part of his moral makeup.”

Greg said his brother was concerned during the Russian invasion as there was no frontline in Ukraine and civilians were being targeted.

“He always said that that was the dodgiest scenario to be in. The scenario in Ukraine at the moment is you don’t know where the guns shooting at you are, are they in front of you, behind you, left or right, you don’t know,” he said.

Greg said two weeks ago, Mr Zakrzewski and his colleagues found a baby in the street near Kyiv and brought it into the nearest hospital.

Greg and Nick said they’re both very proud of their brother who was “adored” by his nieces and nephews.

“He’s the uncle they all look up to, there’s 11 of them they all love him and adore him.

"I think his free spirit is the thing that’s so attractive. It’s important work, we were talking amongst ourselves about what would sum him up and in terms of his job it’s just the truth and no bullshit.

“He was no nonsense, he was very good at his job, and he was a very hard worker. It’s his humanity as well, he would want to be remembered for that and he would want to be remembered for the images that he created and got out there.

“Without those images people wouldn't be seeing what’s actually going on and that’s ultimately I think what he really wanted to be remembered for.”

The family are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, Fox News and their family in Poland to bring their brother home.

