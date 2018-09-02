Brother of Veronica Guerin: Gemma O'Doherty's 'conspiracy theory' about her murder is 'offensive' and 'upsetting'

The brother of murdered Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin has criticised journalist Gemma O'Doherty, saying she is abusing his sister's name.

The brother of murdered Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin has criticised journalist Gemma O'Doherty, saying she is abusing his sister's name.

Jimmy Guerin said that he found Ms O'Doherty's claims on the circumstances surrounding his sister's murder "offensive".

A video recording of Ms O'Doherty addressing a public meeting in Waterford last week - as she campaigns for a nomination to contest the upcoming presidential election - has been shared widely on social media. She was recorded as saying: "I think... oh Veronica... you know she was heavily involved with criminals, criminals and very dangerous individuals. I believe Veronica was murdered by the State because she was getting far too close to some of the State's very dirtiest secrets."

Sunday Independent journalist Veronica Guerin (37) was shot dead on June 26, 1996. Convicted drug dealer John Gilligan (65) was named in court as the man who ordered her murder.

Brian Meehan (49) was convicted in 1999 of the murder of Ms Guerin in the Special Criminal Court.

Mr Guerin said Ms O'Doherty's claims about his sister's murder were "offensive" and upsetting for her family.

"What she has said, and left it hanging, is that Veronica was very heavily involved with criminals and then she said the State killed her. In other words, it was not the Gilligan gang and the people who have been pursued for years, it was the State. If someone was reporting this, I wouldn't believe it. Only that I can see it on video and it's her voice saying it... it's unbelievable.

"She is trying to abuse Veronica's name and she's talking about conspiracy theories, about the State being involved and in doing so, she is allowing John Gilligan to go around saying, 'sure even a presidential candidate says we weren't involved'," he said.

Ms O'Doherty previously worked with the Irish Independent, and took a case for unfair dismissal against Independent News & Media, publishers of this newspaper, after she was made redundant in August 2013. This was settled in December 2014.

Ms O'Doherty did not respond to requests for comment.

Read More:

Related video:

Sunday Independent