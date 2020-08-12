| 19.4°C Dublin

Brother of sports star quizzed after €65k drugs seized

Ken Foy

The brother of a professional Irish sportsman was in Garda custody last night as officers tried to dismantle a major drugs operation in Leinster.

The 26-year-old was being quizzed at Naas garda station under drugs trafficking legislation after his arrest yesterday morning by armed officers.

Senior sources said the Co Kildare mob targeted have links to the deadly Kinahan cartel, but have built up their “own unique operation” and have been making lots of cash. They have now become targets for profilers for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).