Brother of senior employee at multinational firm arrested in €1.1m expenses fraud probe

The 28-year-old brother of a suspect who is at the centre of a €1.1 million alleged fraud from the Dublin based multinational consulting and accountancy firm he worked for has been arrested this morning by fraud squad detectives.

The former senior employee’s brother is being questioned at Terenure Garda Station on suspicion of money laundering in relation to “hiding some of the money which was fraudulently obtained” according to a senior source.

Investigations by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have established that the former employee’s younger brother was using his bank account to hide sum of the funds which had been obtained.

His 34-year-old brother was arrested and questioned last month with a file on the case now being prepared for the DPP.

Today’s arrest happened at the 28 year-old’s home in the capital’s south inner city.

The investigation follows a complaint made by the Dublin based company to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) in December.

It is suspected that the suspect had been “overclaiming expenses” and altering documents to support these false claims over a two year period.

The foreign national who is based in west Dublin, is suspected of using the stolen funds to buy a property and is also suspected of sending money abroad.

A sum of €30,000 was also frozen in an account linked to the arrested man.

“This was an internal fraud that was uncovered by the company itself in the first instance. No clients of the company have been effected by this,” a senior source said.

The company employs over 2,000 people in Ireland and tens of thousands across the world.

A garda spokesman announced details of the arrest this morning stating that the suspect was being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

“The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation following a complaint made by the accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1,000,000,” he said.

“A substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts in Ireland and a separate jurisdiction respectively, as part of this investigation,” he added.