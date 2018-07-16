Huge sales of sun cream may this week be eclipsed by umbrella sales as the rain is forecast to remain for this week.

Huge sales of sun cream may this week be eclipsed by umbrella sales as the rain is forecast to remain for this week.

Brollies at the ready: rain expected for the next seven days

According to Met Éireann, temperatures will take a dip from today with cloudier and regular showers forecast for the next seven days.

Mercury levels are expected to hit 16C to 20C and be warmest in eastern and southern parts of the country.

However, Met Éireann forecaster Liz Walsh told the Irish Independent that while most of Ireland would experience showers, drought conditions would remain in place for the foreseeable future.

“Although there’s been rainfall yesterday, with some heavy bursts, it won’t be nearly enough to alleviate the very high soil deficits that we still have. At this stage we’d need a significant amount of rain and even if that occurred all at once it still wouldn’t be enough.

“It would need to happen over a much longer period of time for us to see an end to this drought,” Ms Walsh said.

Looking ahead, she said a complex frontal zone crossing the country from Iceland had produced both a warm and cold front.

Fresher

“Monday and Tuesday will be a lot fresher, with some scattered showers and bright spells. We’ll see similar conditions continue into Wednesday, but on Thursday there could be heavier showers in some parts of the country.

“There will be highs of 16C to 20C,” she said.

The latest indications for Friday suggest brighter, fresher weather with sunny spells as well as scattered showers.

There is some uncertainty for the weekend, but indications suggest it will be dry, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will be in the low-20s.

But as people enjoyed the fine weather last week, it was a busy time for one lifeboat crew.

Dún Laoghaire RNLI responded to a 26ft motor yacht with one man onboard when the vessel became stranded a kilometrehalf a mile off Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 1.13pm on Friday following a report from the Irish Coast Guard.

Luckily, tThe lifeboat crew successfully towed the motor yacht and the skipper back safely to harbour.

Irish Independent