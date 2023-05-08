Broken lift in disability centre left two children confined upstairs for almost a month

A broken lift left two children confined to the first floor of a home for people with disabilities for 25 days without any alternative being considered, according to an inspection report.

The situation was revealed during an unannounced inspection of Woodbrook Lodge in Monaghan, run by MMC Children’s Services Limited, the report from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) revealed.

“This was an unannounced inspection carried out to monitor the safety and quality of the service being provided to three residents living in the centre,” it said.

“During the introductory meeting, the inspector was informed that, the lift which transported residents from the ground floor to their first floor bedrooms was out of order since December 31, 2022.

“All residents in this centre were wheelchair users and required their chairs to mobilise, the lift being out of order resulted in two of the residents being confined to the first floor of their home for 25 days without any alternative being considered.

“The third resident could be carried downstairs by staff. The residents had been living in their bedrooms, engaging in limited activities on the landing area of the first floor, having their meals in the upstairs office area, did not attend school and one resident missed an appointment as there was no way to get them down the stairs except in the case of an emergency.

"The inspector issued an urgent action requiring the provider to submit assurances on how they would address the issue.”

The inspector observed the resident who could be transported downstairs being supported by staff in the downstairs sitting room. The resident was observed to be watching television and resting. The inspector was informed by a staff member that the resident had been unwell that morning and they were transferred to hospital during the inspection.

“The inspector was introduced to the two other residents. One resident was relaxing in their bedroom watching their preferred television programmes. The resident appeared happy and comfortable in their interactions with the staff members. The resident did not engage in any other activities during the inspection and preferred to stay in their room.

"The third resident chose to have limited interaction with the inspector. However, the inspector observed them engage with the staff members throughout the day.”

It said the staff team were observed on the day to interact with the residents in a respectful and caring manner. However, due to the lift issues, it said residents' needs were negatively impacted.

The providers agreed to an action plan to address issues raised by inspector.

Hiqa said of the 36 inspections, inspectors found a generally good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 17 centres operated by a number of providers including Nua Healthcare Services Limited, Praxis Care, Resilience Healthcare Limited, St John of God Community Services CLG, Stewarts Care Limited, Sunbeam House Services CLG, Talbot Care Unlimited Company, the Cheshire Foundation in Ireland, the Rehab Group, Trinity Support and Care Services Limited, and Waterford Intellectual Disability Association CLG.