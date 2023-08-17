Broadcaster Seán O’Rourke says Ireland could become ‘priestless’, as he urges young to consider a vocation

Sean O'Rourke speaking in Knock, where he said more priests are needed if the Catholic Church here is to have a future

One of the country’s best-known broadcasters has warned that Ireland risks becoming “priestless” and he appealed to people to summon up the courage and invite young people “to go the extra mile” and consider a vocation.

In an address delivered at Knock ­Basilica yesterday on the theme The Gift of Service, semi-retired RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke expressed regret that “we face into a future where it looks as if many young people perhaps won’t be hearing or heeding the call to become priests”.

O’Rourke, who is currently hosting Insights, a series of interviews with public figures for RTÉ’s podcast platform, told the congregation gathered at the Co Mayo shrine: “We can all, I’m absolutely certain, think of a priest or priests who have made a positive difference in our family circle, our friends, our community or our schools.”

The father of six, who is married to Caroline Murphy, said: “We all know priests and religious who have done huge amounts of good and offered their lives for others. They need and deserve our support, our gratitude and our prayers, and we need more of them.”

Highlighting how Ireland is less than a decade away from the 1,600th anniversary of the coming of Christianity to the country, O’Rourke said: “The way things look now there might not be that many priests around to help with the celebrations. So it’s not surprising that the bishops have called us to pray for vocations, especially diocesan vocations. Otherwise, we won’t be far away from trying to survive as a priestless church.”

Speaking of those who have “a vocation to show Christ’s love to the world in a particular way” he paid tribute to his two deceased aunts, Cecilia and Anna, who were Sisters of the Holy Cross and served on mission in South Africa. They left the Beara Peninsula in west Cork to work in the field of education, he said.

“They were like many thousands of other Irish women who served both here and abroad over the centuries. Decisions to serve took them to the ends of the earth. They became great teachers, nurses, servants of God in ways that no AI technology ever could replicate, because their work was human and divine. It came from the heart and they saw God in every single person they served,” he said.

On the impact of the clerical abuse scandals, O’Rourke said Catholics were “painfully aware of priests, who by their crimes, and the misguided and irresponsible behaviour of their superiors, had ruined the lives of many”.

As a broadcaster, he said of the thousands of questions he asked on air, the one that stuck out most in his mind was when he asked Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh how long he thought the Catholic Church would be haunted by the abuse crisis, to which Dr Martin began by saying: “Hopefully, forever.”

According to O’Rourke, the church leader’s words underlined that “when you are talking about a crisis on a scale perhaps more damaging to the church than anything in history, it needs to be remembered and never forgotten”.

The Portlaoise-born journalist, who was educated at the Jesuit-run Coláiste Iognáid in Galway, paid tribute to two priests who taught him and were willing to challenge societal prejudice towards Travellers.

Referring to St Francis of Assisi’s refrain “it is in giving that we receive”, he praised the medical staff in Dublin’s Tallaght Hospital for the care given to his brother Lorcan, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

“He is fighting the good fight. He is surrounded by love and service. Aside from his wife and children who are incredibly gentle and attentive, the kindness of the carers, the nurses, the doctors, and the other staff is palpable. You simply cannot put a price tag on that kind of love. The particular type of love I am calling service,” said O’Rourke.

The other side of the Christian notion of service is gratitude, he said, and he urged people to show their gratitude for their God-given talents or the service they have been given by others by helping someone else along the way.

“At the end of our lives, all that will really matter is what we have done for others,” said O’Rourke.