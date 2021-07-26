Broadcaster Mark Cagney on why he will not be indoor dining ‘anytime soon’

Broadcaster Mark Cagney has said that he will not be rushing back to indoor dining, despite the hospitality sector fully reopening across the country.

The former Ireland AM star (65) has opened up on the reasons behind his decision as an estimated 20,000 restaurants, pubs and cafes will today welcome in customers through their doors again.

He believes that some members of the Irish public are of the opinion that the pandemic is effectively over now and they should be able to resume their normal activities again – but it’s not that straightforward.

“I don’t know if we will ever get to do what we want to do, the way we used to do it again. So from that point of view, I have moderated and changed my behaviour,” he told Independent.ie

“It's easier for me because at my age, I'm not that bothered about going out. It's not going to kill me. I got comfortable at home; I have a comfortable home, the people who are in it enjoy it. They don’t particularly want to go anywhere else.

“If the question is, would I be heading out to indoor dining anytime soon? Then the answer is ‘no, I wouldn’t.’ I don’t feel the need for it. Again I'm older and as you get older, you get more cautious and I do have underlying health conditions. To be honest, even though I'm doubl- vaccinated, why take the risk, an unnecessary risk? It’s not something that I’m missing or I badly want to do.”

The presenter, who lives in Bayside with wife Audrey and their four children, has been diagnosed with a hereditary condition known as Haemochromatosis, which causes excessive amounts of iron to be absorbed.

He also suffered two strokes last January while he was in the supermarket and said that he is “doing OK, all things considered.”

The well-known broadcaster, who is currently a stand-in presenter on Newstalk, said that he would not have been a big gastronome prior to the pandemic so eating out was not something he missed during lockdown.

He also believes that members of the public have become a little more complacent when it comes to keeping their guard up with regards to the virus.

"My job has basically been looking at human nature for the best part of 40 years now and I don’t trust human nature.

"Human beings are brilliant, they’re wonderful but they are also ruled by self interest and will do what suits them,” he said.

“Just before last Christmas, when they eased things up again, we went absolutely mad. And then we paid the price for it in January.”

However, he said has two sons working in the hospitality industry and wished those businesses who are reopening today all the best of luck.

"For them, I hope everything goes well and you want to see those people get back on their feet and not struggle to make a living,” he said.

"But we’re not necessarily the most adult or mature nation on the planet. People are fed up with restrictions and regulations. I get that and understand that... You've got choices to make where this stuff is concerned.”