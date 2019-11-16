The first rural premises are to be connected to high-speed broadband in the spring after the EU signed off on the Government's €2.6bn rural broadband plan.

Broadband pledged for 300 rural towns next year as EU signs off on €2.6bn scheme

The Irish Independent also understands the long- delayed contract to supply "full fibre" broadband to 540,000 rural homes will be signed in the next two weeks.

Under the plan, 300 rural towns and villages are to receive a fibre broadband connection in the first 12 months of the scheme.

The timing of the plan means broadband roll-out is sure to become a hotly debated election issue with the country expected to go to the polls in May.

