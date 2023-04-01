Brittany Hogan: Opening up about the abuse I suffered was a big weight off my shoulders
Ireland back-row is using her difficult experience and new resilience to help others
Sinéad Kissane
Brittany Hogan was on the team bus travelling from Dublin to Belfast for a combined provinces game six weeks ago on the same morning that a deeply personal interview she gave was published. Five days previously, in her new role as ISPCC ambassador, Hogan spoke publicly for the first time about the sexual abuse she suffered as a young girl by someone she trusted.