British soldier charged with manslaughter over killing of Aidan McAnespie in 1988

The move comes after a case review by the Public Prosecution Service in Northern Ireland.

The 23-year-old had been on his way to a local Gaelic Athletic Association club when he was shot by a Grenadier Guardsman.

Catholic man Mr McAnespie was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in February 1988.

He was hit by one of three bullets fired from a machine gun.

The soldier who fired the shots claimed his hands were wet and his finger slipped on the trigger of his heavy machine gun. He was fined for negligent discharge of his weapon and medically discharged from the Army.