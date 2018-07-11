Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles while meeting President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin this morning.

Meghan looked distinctly like her pre-wedding self, albeit with a sleeker twist with her hair in a low bun, wearing a Roland Mouret taupe dress and a pair of black heels; while Harry was wearing a crisp navy suit to start the day's proceedings.

Earlier this morning, they were greeted by Art O'Leary, secretary general to the President and given a tour of the Aras comprising of morning tea and signing the visitors book, as is custom for all state visitors.

President Higgins has met Harry on a number of occasions through the years, most recently in 2016; but it marks the first occasion he has met Ms Markle.

Two residents who were also keen to get in on this morning's excitement were President Higgins' Bernese Mountain Dogs Sioda and Bród, who made their presence known to the waiting press early in the morning and personally greeted Harry and Meghan.

Today’s agenda includes visits to the Book of Kells at Trinity College, Croke Park and the EPIC Irish Emigration Museum, where they have requested to meet as many members of the public as possible, including young coders from Dogpatch Labs, after Meghan said one of her biggest passions is encouraging young women to take part in STEM (Science, Technology, Economics and Mathematics) subjects.

While the purpose of this trip might be part of a, rather effective, post-Brexit charm strategy to neighbouring countries on behalf of the UK, the couple are using Ireland as their destination of choice to showcase their intentions going forward as a couple.

His brother Prince William and his father Prince Charles are famously captivating orators and Harry, who has rarely courted as much press since meeting his now-wife, is giving them both a run for their money, delivering a well received speech last night touching on Ireland's relationship with the UK.

“This is a very special relationship between two proud, sovereign countries. We share common values; culture, business links, family ties, and possibly a similar sense of humour,” he said.

“Our relationship is of course informed by our history, but it is also one which is now dynamic and forward looking.”

